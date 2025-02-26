Kiewiet leads Lafayette against Army after 26-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (7-19, 4-11 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (20-5, 12-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Army after Teresa Kiewiet scored 26 points in Lafayette’s 75-61 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights are 10-3 in home games. Army has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards have gone 4-11 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.0.

Army scores 63.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Kiewiet is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

