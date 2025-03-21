Kentucky Wildcats take on Liberty Lady Flames in first round of NCAA Tournament

Liberty Lady Flames (26-6, 19-2 CUSA) at Kentucky Wildcats (22-7, 11-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky takes on Liberty in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 11-6 against SEC opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Clara Strack leads the Wildcats with 9.7 boards.

The Flames are 19-2 in CUSA play. Liberty scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Kentucky averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Strack is averaging 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bella Smuda is shooting 55.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Flames: 10-0, averaging 69.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.