Kentucky and Liberty square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Liberty Lady Flames (26-6, 19-2 CUSA) at Kentucky Wildcats (22-7, 11-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky and Liberty meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 11-6, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Kentucky averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Flames are 19-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Hodges averaging 3.0.

Kentucky makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Liberty averages 9.6 more points per game (71.9) than Kentucky allows (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 19.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Smuda is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Flames: 10-0, averaging 69.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

