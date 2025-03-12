Kent State plays in MAC Tournament against the Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-10, 11-7 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (20-11, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Miami (OH) square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes have gone 12-6 against MAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The RedHawks are 11-7 in MAC play. Miami (OH) scores 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Kent State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 66.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 63.2 Kent State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami (OH) won 64-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Enjulina Gonzalez led Miami (OH) with 18 points, and Janae Tyler led Kent State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Tyler is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

Gonzalez is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

