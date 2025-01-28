Kent State hosts Eleko and Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-17, 0-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-7, 6-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Kent State after Sisi Eleko scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 69-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Golden Flashes are 8-2 in home games. Kent State is the top team in the MAC with 16.9 assists per game led by Dionna Gray averaging 4.7.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

Kent State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eleko is averaging 19 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.