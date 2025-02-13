Kennesaw State visits Abram and Louisiana Tech

Kennesaw State Owls (14-10, 6-5 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Kennesaw State after Amaree Abram scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 82-71 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is seventh in the CUSA scoring 75.2 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Owls are 6-5 in conference games. Kennesaw State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech scores 75.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.0 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 18.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Abram is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.1 assists. Adrian Wooley is shooting 51.4% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.