Kennesaw State takes on UTEP following Wooley’s 23-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-7, 4-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (14-5, 4-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays UTEP after Adrian Wooley scored 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 69-56 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 9-2 in home games. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 1.9.

The Owls are 4-2 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

UTEP makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Kennesaw State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamad Bynum averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. Frazier is averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Wooley is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

