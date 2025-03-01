Kennesaw State takes on conference rival Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (20-6, 13-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-16, 6-10 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Smuda and Liberty visit Prencis Harden and Kennesaw State in CUSA action Saturday.

The Owls have gone 7-5 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Harden averaging 7.8.

The Flames are 13-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is the CUSA leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Smuda averaging 4.8.

Kennesaw State makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Liberty has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Smuda is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.