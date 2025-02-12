Kennesaw State Owls take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on 4-game skid

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-9, 6-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-14, 3-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to stop its four-game skid when the Owls play Louisiana Tech.

The Owls have gone 5-4 at home.

The Lady Techsters are 6-5 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Kennesaw State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 66.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.1 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Lady Techsters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.