Kennesaw State hosts UTEP after Cottle’s 21-point outing

UTEP Miners (17-8, 7-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-11, 7-6 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays UTEP after Simeon Cottle scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-76 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Owls have gone 11-2 at home. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Miners are 7-5 in conference games. UTEP averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 77.5 points, 9.0 more per game than the 68.5 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 18.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

David Terrell Jr. is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

