Kenefick and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils visit conference foe Saint Francis (PA)

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-17, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 7-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Kenefick and Cent. Conn. St. take on Ineivi Plata and Saint Francis (PA) in NEC action.

The Red Flash have gone 4-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 5-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks third in the NEC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Kenefick averaging 5.7.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is averaging nine points for the Red Flash. Airah Lavy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenefick is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.