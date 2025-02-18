Kelly leads Charleston Southern against High Point after 21-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-18, 6-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-5, 11-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays High Point after Taje’ Kelly scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-72 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 14-1 in home games. High Point scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 6-7 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Kelly averaging 12.3.

High Point averages 81.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 78.0 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 5.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly is averaging 21 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.