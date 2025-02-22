Kelly and Oregon host Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-17, 2-14 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Rutgers after Deja Kelly scored 22 points in Oregon’s 94-90 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ducks have gone 14-3 in home games. Oregon is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-14 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Oregon averages 68.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 71.2 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani Falatea averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Kelly is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 18.7 points. Destiny Adams is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

