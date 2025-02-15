Kelly and Oregon host Minnesota

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Minnesota after Deja Kelly scored 21 points in Oregon’s 68-67 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Gophers have gone 13-2 in home games. Minnesota averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Ducks are 8-6 against conference opponents. Oregon averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nani Falatea is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 7.8 points. Kelly is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.