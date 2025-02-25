Kellman and FGCU host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (5-25, 2-15 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-13, 12-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Bellarmine after Keeshawn Kellman scored 29 points in FGCU’s 86-82 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 10-4 on their home court. FGCU has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 2-15 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is sixth in the ASUN scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

FGCU scores 72.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 80.1 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 73.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 70.0 FGCU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Eagles. Kellman is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Billy Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jack Karasinski is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.