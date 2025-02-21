Kell leads Western Carolina against Samford after 31-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-18, 4-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-8, 10-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Samford after Marcus Kell scored 31 points in Western Carolina’s 91-86 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 at home. Samford scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 4-11 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

Samford scores 82.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 78.5 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kell is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.