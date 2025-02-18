Kay, American Eagles to host Hardy and the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (18-5, 10-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-23, 1-12 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes American and Army face off on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 1-10 in home games. American is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 10-3 in Patriot play. Army scores 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

American’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Army gives up. Army averages 63.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 70.6 American gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is shooting 41.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Eagles. Lexi Salazar is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 49.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

