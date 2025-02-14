Kay, American Eagles take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-15, 2-10 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-22, 1-11 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cecilia Kay and American host Koi Sims and Loyola (MD) in Patriot play Saturday.

The Eagles are 1-9 in home games. American has a 0-14 record against teams over .500.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-10 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

American’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 57.7 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 70.7 American allows.

The Eagles and Greyhounds meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Nogues is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.9 points. Kay is averaging 14.6 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals. Amandine Amorich is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.