Kaufman-Renn and No. 7 Purdue host No. 24 Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue plays No. 24 Michigan after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 24 points in Purdue’s 90-72 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Wolverines have gone 11-0 at home. Michigan is third in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 8.0.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has an 18-5 record against teams over .500.

Michigan averages 81.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 68.6 Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaufman-Renn is shooting 60.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

