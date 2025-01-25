Kansas visits Houston following Nichols’ 26-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (12-7, 2-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-14, 1-7 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Houston after S’Mya Nichols scored 26 points in Kansas’ 79-61 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 5-5 at home. Houston averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jayhawks have gone 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston scores 59.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 65.5 Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eylia Love is averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Laila Blair is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nichols is averaging 21 points and 4.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.