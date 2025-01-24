Kansas visits Houston after Nichols’ 26-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (12-7, 2-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-14, 1-7 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Houston after S’Mya Nichols scored 26 points in Kansas’ 79-61 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 5-5 on their home court. Houston is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have gone 2-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Jayhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Eylia Love is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

Nichols is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

