Kansas visits Cryer and No. 4 Houston

Kansas Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (25-4, 17-1 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston hosts Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 73-64 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 in home games. Houston ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. J’wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.3 boards.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.8.

Houston’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.