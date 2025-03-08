Kansas State takes on conference rival No. 10 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 13-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 9-10 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 10 Iowa State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Wildcats are 10-4 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Cyclones are 13-7 against conference opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 7.5.

Kansas State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 10.8 more points per game (80.4) than Kansas State allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.