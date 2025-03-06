Kansas State plays UCF in Big 12 Tournament

UCF Knights (12-17, 5-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kansas State and UCF meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 games is 13-5, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Kansas State is 20-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 5-14 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 2.7.

Kansas State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UCF averages 9.9 more points per game (67.8) than Kansas State allows to opponents (57.9).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Taylor is averaging 6.6 points for the Wildcats. Serena Sundell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Brown is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.