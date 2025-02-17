Kansas State faces Utah after McDaniel’s 22-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (13-12, 7-7 Big 12) at Utah Utes (14-11, 6-8 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits Utah after Dug McDaniel scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 80-65 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Utes are 13-3 on their home court. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Utah allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is shooting 54.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

David N’Guessan is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.