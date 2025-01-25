Kansas State faces No. 23 West Virginia in conference showdown

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and No. 23 West Virginia take on Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-3 on their home court. Kansas State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Kansas State allows.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. Hawkins is averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Small is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.