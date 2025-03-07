Kansas State faces conference rival No. 10 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 13-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 9-10 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State plays Kansas State in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Kansas State scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Cyclones have gone 13-7 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Kansas State scores 71.8 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 67.9 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.4 points. David N’Guessan is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Curtis Jones is averaging 16.7 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.