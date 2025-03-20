Kansas State and Fairfield play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Fairfield Stags (28-4, 22-1 MAAC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (26-7, 14-6 Big 12)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas State takes on Fairfield in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 14-6 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Kansas State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

The Stags’ record in MAAC action is 22-1. Fairfield averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game.

Kansas State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.1 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.