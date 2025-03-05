Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (16-13, 6-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 6-12, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Raiders are 4-14 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Kansas scores 66.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 64.1 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kansas gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.