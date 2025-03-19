Kansas Jayhawks take on Arkansas Razorbacks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (21-12, 12-10 Big 12)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Arkansas.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 12-10, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Kansas averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Dajuan Harris with 5.7.

The Razorbacks are 9-11 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Adou Thiero averaging 8.7.

Kansas’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnell Davis is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals. D.J. Wagner is averaging 12.6 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

