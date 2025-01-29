Kansas hosts Texas Tech after Maupin’s 24-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-8, 3-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-7, 3-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays Kansas after Bailey Maupin scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Kansas averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 3-6 in conference matchups. Texas Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas averages 67.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 63.5 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging five points and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Maupin is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.