Kansas hosts No. 10 Texas Tech after Dickinson’s 32-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces No. 10 Texas Tech after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Kansas’ 71-64 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-2 at home. Kansas ranks seventh in college basketball with 17.9 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.7.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 against conference opponents. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.2.

Kansas makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Texas Tech scores 13.4 more points per game (80.7) than Kansas allows to opponents (67.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

Chance McMillian is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.1 points. JT Toppin is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

