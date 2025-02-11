Kaluma and the Texas Longhorns host conference foe No. 2 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-9, 4-7 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Sears and No. 2 Alabama take on Arthur Kaluma and Texas on Tuesday.

The Longhorns have gone 10-4 in home games. Texas averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in SEC play. Alabama is second in the SEC with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 8.3.

Texas scores 78.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 78.4 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 22.5 more points per game (90.0) than Texas allows (67.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Longhorns. Kaluma is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 12.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

