Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Seton Hall after 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 13-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-22, 2-16 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Seton Hall after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 83-61 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 5-10 in home games. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Bluejays are 13-5 against conference opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 5.2 more points per game (74.8) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.