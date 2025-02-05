Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Providence after 22-point game

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 9-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-11, 5-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Providence after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points in Creighton’s 62-60 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Friars are 9-2 in home games. Providence scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Bluejays have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Providence scores 71.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 68.3 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 6.1 more points per game (75.4) than Providence gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.