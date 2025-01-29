Kalkbrenner and Creighton host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (13-8, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-6, 7-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Xavier after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 79-54 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 10-1 in home games. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Musketeers are 5-5 in Big East play. Xavier leads the Big East scoring 16.7 fast break points per game.

Creighton makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Xavier has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

