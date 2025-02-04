Kalkbrenner and Creighton host Providence

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 9-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-11, 5-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on Providence after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points in Creighton’s 62-60 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Friars have gone 9-2 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bluejays have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks fifth in college basketball with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalkbrenner averaging 6.0.

Providence averages 71.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 68.3 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bensley Joseph is averaging 11.9 points for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kalkbrenner is averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.