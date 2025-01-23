Kaiser leads New Mexico State against Kennesaw State

New Mexico State Aggies (10-8, 3-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (6-10, 1-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Kennesaw State after Molly Kaiser scored 31 points in New Mexico State’s 82-72 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Owls have gone 3-4 in home games. Kennesaw State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 3-2 in CUSA play. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.9 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.7.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.9 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 66.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the 62.8 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Owls. Keiara Griffin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gassama is averaging 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Kaiser is averaging 24.2 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.