Kaiser leads New Mexico State against Jacksonville State after 20-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (10-9, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-9, 2-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Jacksonville State after Molly Kaiser scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 68-66 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 7-3 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 3-3 in CUSA play. New Mexico State averages 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samiya Steele is averaging 5.9 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is scoring 21.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 8.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

