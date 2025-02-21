Juric and Manhattan host Quinnipiac

Manhattan Jaspers (12-12, 6-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-3, 13-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Quinnipiac after Petra Juric scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 68-65 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats are 10-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is eighth in the MAAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elia O’Donnell averaging 2.0.

The Jaspers are 6-9 against conference opponents. Manhattan averages 63.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Manhattan averages 63.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.1 Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Jaspers match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaspers. Leyla Ozturk is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.