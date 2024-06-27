Judge and Harper to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters in first round of fan balloting

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper were elected Thursday to start in the July 16 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Judge led the major leagues with 3,425,309 votes in the first round of fan balloting and was picked for his sixth American League start in seven All-Star Games, though he missed last year because of a sprained right big toe. He also was the leading vote-getter during the first phase in 2022.

He became the 11th player to lead the majors in votes on multiple occasions since fan balloting resumed in 1970, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (five times); Rod Carew (four); Ichiro Suzuki (three); and Hank Aaron, José Bautista, Johnny Bench, Albert Pujols, Cal Ripken Jr., Alex Rodriguez and Ozzie Smith (two each).

Harper topped the NL and was second in the big leagues with 3,277,920 votes. He was chosen for his eighth All-Star Game, seventh as a starter. His previous All-Star appearances came as an outfielder and designated hitter.

The pair were selected under rules that began in 2022 and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 5 and ended Thursday. Two finalists at every other position advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Sunday to noon EDT on June 30. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.

Remaining starters will be announced on June 30. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 7.

Six players each from the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the second phase.

In the final days of the initial voting, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber overtook Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna for the second spot among NL designated hitters behind Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn moved ahead of Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton for second among designated hitters in the AL behind Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. O’Hearn had been fourth, also trailing Cleveland’s David Fry.

AL finalists:

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ryan Mountcastle

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien

Third Base: José Ramírez, Jordan Westburg

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfield: Steven Kwan, Anthony Santander, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Ryan O’Hearn

NL finalists:

Catcher: William Contreras, J.T. Realmuto

Second Base: Luis Arraez, Ketel Marte

Third Base: Alec Bohm, Manny Machado

Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner

Outfield: Nick Castellanos, Teoscar Hernández, Brandon Marsh, Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr., Christian Yelich

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber

