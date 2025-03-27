Juan Soto strikes out with 2 on to end Mets debut and 3-1 loss to Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — With a chance to make a late splash in his New York Mets debut, Juan Soto came up empty.

After signing the biggest contract in baseball history last offseason, the slugger came to bat with two runners aboard and the Mets down by two in the ninth inning Thursday. But instead of delivering the huge hit New York was looking for, he whiffed on a full-count slider from hard-throwing closer Josh Hader that was way outside the strike zone to send the Mets to a second straight opening day loss in Houston’s 3-1 victory.

“He just got me in that situation,” Soto said.

Hader loaded the bases with nobody out, then fanned third-string catcher Hayden Senger in his first major league at-bat. Francisco Lindor’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1, and there were runners on first and third when Hader struck out Soto for his 200th career save.

“We all want to do something in a big spot,” Soto said. “We’re all trying to get the knock and try to bring the runs in and try to help the team either way.”

New York Mets' Juan Soto is introduced before an opening-day baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip New York Mets' Juan Soto strikes out to end the ninth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip Previous Next

Soto singled and walked twice against the Astros after signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract as a free agent in December.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if he thought Soto felt extra pressure in the ninth inning because it was his first game with a new team.

“Yeah, of course, as a competitor he always wants to come through,” Mendoza said. “I thought he had some good at-bats today and even on that one he got it 3-0 and then 3-1 and that pitch that he got there (he) just missed it. Pretty good pitch. But he’ll come through.”

Soto, who played for the American League champion New York Yankees last season, joins the Mets as they chase their first World Series title since 1986.

The four-time All-Star was disappointed his first game with the Mets didn’t go their way.

“I was expecting to win the game,” he said. “Definitely it’s not how we wanted. … They’re a really good team over there and they come in and grind. For me it was a good experience. These guys are amazing and we’ve been having a good time since spring training and we’ve just got to bring that all the way.”

The 26-year-old Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs last year and won a Silver Slugger Award for a fifth straight season.

Soto is a career .285 hitter with 201 home runs and 592 RBIs in seven major league seasons. He’s also played for the Nationals and Padres.

