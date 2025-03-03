Joyner leads East Carolina against UTSA after 23-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (25-3, 16-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-13, 8-9 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts UTSA after Amiya Joyner scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 66-57 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 10-4 in home games. East Carolina is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 16-1 in conference games. UTSA has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Carolina’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Synia Johnson is averaging 4.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Joyner is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nina De Leon Negron is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 64.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.