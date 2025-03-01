Joyner, East Carolina Pirates to visit Brito, South Florida Bulls

East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 7-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-9, 13-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amiya Joyner and East Carolina take on Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC play Saturday.

The Bulls are 14-2 on their home court. South Florida averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Pirates are 7-9 in conference matchups. East Carolina ranks seventh in the AAC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Joyner averaging 14.0.

South Florida’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.3 points. Brito is averaging 11.9 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Synia Johnson is averaging 4.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Joyner is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.