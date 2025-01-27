Joseph, Providence Friars to visit Coleman, Seton Hall Pirates

Providence Friars (10-10, 4-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-14, 1-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Providence in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Pirates are 4-6 in home games. Seton Hall has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Friars are 4-5 in Big East play. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 5.3.

Seton Hall is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 41.9% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Isaiah Coleman is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Bensley Joseph is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.