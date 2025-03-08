Joplin leads No. 20 Marquette against No. 6 St. John’s after 23-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Marquette takes on No. 6 St. John’s after David Joplin scored 23 points in Marquette’s 72-66 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 14-2 in home games. Marquette is eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with 5.3 boards.

The Red Storm are 17-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.7 assists per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 5.1.

Marquette makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). St. John’s averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Joplin is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

Aaron Scott is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.4 points. RJ Luis is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

