Joplin and No. 20 Marquette host No. 6 St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Marquette hosts No. 6 St. John’s after David Joplin scored 23 points in Marquette’s 72-66 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles are 14-2 in home games. Marquette is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Storm have gone 17-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s leads the Big East with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.2.

Marquette makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). St. John’s has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 18.5 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles. Joplin is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

RJ Luis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

