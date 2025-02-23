Jones, Texas A&M Aggies take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies (10-15, 3-10 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 5-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 3-10 in SEC play. Texas A&M has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi State scores 76.5 points, 9.7 more per game than the 66.8 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 62.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 63.3 Mississippi State gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Aggies meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Sahara Jones is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.