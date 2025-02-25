Jones, Lindenwood Lions to visit Smith, Western Illinois Leathernecks

Lindenwood Lions (14-15, 9-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-19, 4-14 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Smith and Western Illinois host Jadis Jones and Lindenwood in OVC play.

The Leathernecks are 7-7 on their home court. Western Illinois has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 9-9 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Western Illinois averages 67.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 71.0 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 16.5 points. Trey Deveaux is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jones is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.