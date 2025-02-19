Jones leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 28-point performance

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-16, 4-8 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20-6, 10-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota after Taleyah Jones scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 109-88 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles are 12-1 on their home court. Oral Roberts is 17-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-8 in conference matchups. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Oral Roberts’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 64.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Fighting Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Aumer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Kiera Pemberton is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.